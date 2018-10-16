Bulgaria’s Plovdiv to Host Annual Business Forum “Industry 4.0”
October 16, 2018, Tuesday
On 17th of October, Bulgaria’s second largest city of Plovdiv will host the annual Business Forum - Industry 4.0. The conference will be attended by over 400 specialists from businesses, industry, digital management and state administration, reports BNT.
The large-scale event will look at where Bulgaria is in terms of new technologies, artificial intelligence and the creation of new, better and smarter products, and what the effect for the region will be.
