Bulgaria’s Plovdiv to Host Annual Business Forum “Industry 4.0”

Business | October 16, 2018, Tuesday // 16:19| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Plovdiv to Host Annual Business Forum “Industry 4.0”

On 17th of October, Bulgaria’s second largest city of Plovdiv will host the annual Business Forum - Industry 4.0. The conference will be attended by over 400 specialists from businesses, industry, digital management and state administration, reports BNT. 

The large-scale event will look at where Bulgaria is in terms of new technologies, artificial intelligence and the creation of new, better and smarter products, and what the effect for the region will be.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria