Lilyana Pavlova is Guest Speaker at the China Investment Forum in Prague

Prague. Minister for Bulgaria’s EU Presidency Lilyana Pavlova is among the guest speakers who opened the China Investment Forum in Prague, her ministry’s press office said. The event under the motto Challenges and Opportunities in 16+1 Cooperation is held under the auspices of President of the Czech Republic Milos Zeman and is part of the One Belt, One Road initiative, reports Focus News Agency.

Minister Pavlova is on a two-day working visit to Prague at the invitation of the Czech China Chamber of Collaboration and the Centre for Economic Cooperation with China (CECC), which hosts the event.

Central and Eastern Europe – China “16 + 1” cooperation initiative is becoming an important element in the relations between the countries of Europe and China, working on the principle of stability, willingness and search for common solutions, in full compliance with EU regulations and principles of equal treatment and mutual benefit.

The initiative is also in line with the Guidelines from Sofia adopted at China-CEE 16+1 summit, which took place on 7 July 2018 in Bulgaria.