The Bulgarian Road Infrastructure Agency Launches Public Tender for Technical Projects for Road Works of 111 km

Sofia. The Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA) has launched a tendering procedure for the development of technical projects for the repair of nearly 111 km of national roads, said the Road Infrastructure Agency.

The sections that will be rehabilitated include 2.4 km of Kardzhali - Makaza road, about 33 km of the Samokov - Ihtiman road, about 54 km of the Burgas - Tsarevo road and 22 km of the Rudozem - Smolyan road. The total indicative value of the procurement is approximately BGN 1.7 million excluding VAT, with the funds coming from the RIA’s budget, reports Focus News Agency.

The contractors will conduct geodetic and geological surveys, structural inspection and will design technical projects for a complete overhaul of the road sections. The projects will specify the necessary repair works and their indicative value.

All bids should be submitted by November 26, 2018, by 5:30 p.m.