Mostly Sunny Today in Bulgaria with Temperatures up to 20-25°C
Society » ENVIRONMENT | October 16, 2018, Tuesday // 09:22| Views: | Comments: 0
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Sofia. Today it will be mostly sunny. In the morning, there will be fog or low clouds in some parts of the lowlands and around the water basins. Light northeast wind for today, moderate in Eastern Bulgaria. Maximum temperatures of 20°C to 25°C in most areas, meteorologist Krasimir Stoev, National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, told Focus News Agency.
- » Bulgarian Environment Ministry: Three Nature Parks Get BGN 1.5 million Under OPE
- » Moderate Quake in Halkidiki Rattles Northern Greece
- » Bulgarian Regional Minister Explains Green Buildings for a Common Green Future Project
- » Mostly Sunny Today in Bulgaria with Highs Between 19°C and 24°C
- » Mayor of Sofia: In just 10 years we have Reduced Landfill Waste from 100% to 16%
- » Bulgarian Environment Minister's Opinion on Raising Tax on Old Cars
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)