Bulgaria Claims Mixed Pair Acrobatic Gymnastics Gold

BUENOS AIRES, -- Bulgaria secured the mixed pair acrobatic gymnastics gold at the Youth Olympics on Monday by holding off challenges from Israel and Ukraine, reports Xinhua.

Mariela Kostadinova and Panayot Dimitrov posted a combined score of 27.850, just 0.260 ahead of Israel's Noa Kazado Yakar and Yonatan Fridman in the final.

Ukrainian pair Daryna Plokhotniuk and Oleksandr Madei took bronze with a final points tally of 27.450.