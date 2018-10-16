Bulgarian President Calls for Restraint During Procedure for Purchase of Military Aircraft

Bulgaria’s President Rumen Radev on 15th of October called on the Prime Minister, the ministers and the MPs to show restraint in their public pronouncements during the ongoing procedure for purchase of new aircrafts for the Bulgarian Air Force, reports BNT.

On the Bulgarian Aviation and Air Force Day, the head of state wished to the pilots and aviation specialists a better future they deserve. As for the new jet fighters selection process he said:

Rumen Radev: There is a very nice term in aviation: "radio silence". I urge the Prime Minister, ministers and MPs to maintain “radio silence” while an interdepartmental expert working group examines the offers for a new type of combat aircraft for the Bulgarian Air Force. Let us show that we are a civilized country, and transparency, objectivity and level playing field are not empty words.

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Krassimir Karakachanov said that the work of the interdepartmental expert working group is in progress. Emails were sent to the participants for details, waiting for their answers. The goal is that the issue will be resolved by the end of the year, he added.

The President and the Defence Minister made their remarks during a ceremony on the Day of the Bulgarian Aviation and Air Force.