Bulgarian Environment Ministry: Three Nature Parks Get BGN 1.5 million Under OPE
Sofia. Minister of Environment and Water Neno Dimov signed contracts for improvement, maintenance and recovery of types of natural habitats and species in the Vitosha, Rila Monastery and Vratsa Balkan nature parks. The funds for the projects, provided under Operational Programme Environment 2014-2020, stand at nearly BGN 1.5 million, the Ministry of Environment and Water said, reports Focus News Agency.
The minister also signed a contract for the construction of a composting facility for the municipalities of Chiprovtsi and Georgi Damyanovo, to be funded with BGN 2.5 million under OPE.
