Bulgarian Socialist Party Files No-confidence Motion Against Borisov 3 Cabinet

Sofia. BSP submitted to Parliament a motion of no confidence over healthcare, Focus News Agency reports.

The arguments are grouped in three sections: the current situation and problems in healthcare; the government’s proposals for reforms in the sector; and BSP’s alternative proposals, part of its Vision for Bulgaria project.

The party has 79 MPs, enough for the submission of the no-confidence motion. This is the third vote of no confidence against the current government.

