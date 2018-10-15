Bulgarian and French Archaeologists Discovered an Impressive Tomb in Sozopol

Bulgarian and French archaeologists have discovered an impressive tomb from the second half of the 4th and the beginning of the 3rd century BC to rescue excavations on the northern slope of the Budjaka Hill.

In the embankment, with an area of ​​about 180 square meters, they discovered the largest family tomb known since the studies of the necropolis of Apolonia. It has a rectangular shape, 6.2 x 8 meters.

The outer walls are made of massive well-formed quads without soldering. It revealed the skeleton remains of two women and one man, probably members of a rich Apollo family.

Two of the graves are of the cist type in which the rectangular grave chamber and the coating are made of solid stone blocks. In the central grave there is a scattered burial inventory.

The walls of the burial chamber are colored in red (the color of the reincarnation). The analysis of the findings leads to the scientific hypothesis that the grave is for a woman. An analogous facility is in the southeast corner.

In it are laid the remains of a male with richer and varied tomb gifts - two bronze stalks, olpe and leciths (pottery).

On the cover of the second grave, the remains of a woman are laid on a stone platform. This is the latest burial in the tomb's volume, after which the mound is buried.

The analysis leads to the conclusion that the tomb is from the time when the Black Sea polis and surrounding Thracian dynasties were conquered by the Macedonian Empire of Alexander the Great and his successor Lysimachus.