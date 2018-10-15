First 20 Electric Buses Start Moving Around Sofia by the End of the Year

The first 20 electric buses for public transport arrived yesterday at the port in Burgas, Facebook Mayor Yordanka Fandakova announced on her Facebook profile. By mid-week they will be in Sofia and will begin their preparation.

This is the first delivery of electric buses after several different technologies on different lines in Sofia have been tested in recent years.

"Yesterday in the garage in Druzhba arrived and the first 17 of the 60 new gas buses. By the end of the year, we will deliver another 22 natural gas buses and another 60 hybrid next year", recalled the mayor of Sofia.

Fandakova added that all new buses for urban transport meet the highest environmental standards EURO6.