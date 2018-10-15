First 20 Electric Buses Start Moving Around Sofia by the End of the Year

Politics » DOMESTIC | October 15, 2018, Monday // 16:02| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: First 20 Electric Buses Start Moving Around Sofia by the End of the Year

The first 20 electric buses for public transport arrived yesterday at the port in Burgas, Facebook Mayor Yordanka Fandakova announced on her Facebook profile. By mid-week they will be in Sofia and will begin their preparation.

This is the first delivery of electric buses after several different technologies on different lines in Sofia have been tested in recent years.

"Yesterday in the garage in Druzhba arrived and the first 17 of the 60 new gas buses. By the end of the year, we will deliver another 22 natural gas buses and another 60 hybrid next year", recalled the mayor of Sofia.

Fandakova added that all new buses for urban transport meet the highest environmental standards EURO6.

 

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria