Moderate Quake in Halkidiki Rattles Northern Greece

A moderate earthquake in the Halkidiki peninsula rattled northern Greece and the port city of Thessaloniki on Monday.

The tremor occurred at 12.02 p.m. and had a strength of 4 on the Richter scale, according to the Athens-based Geodynamic Institute.

Its epicenter was some 10 kilometers northwest of the small town of Arnaia and it had a depth of 9 kilometers, the institute said.

There were no reports of injuries or damages.