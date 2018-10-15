Moderate Quake in Halkidiki Rattles Northern Greece
A moderate earthquake in the Halkidiki peninsula rattled northern Greece and the port city of Thessaloniki on Monday.
The tremor occurred at 12.02 p.m. and had a strength of 4 on the Richter scale, according to the Athens-based Geodynamic Institute.
Its epicenter was some 10 kilometers northwest of the small town of Arnaia and it had a depth of 9 kilometers, the institute said.
There were no reports of injuries or damages.
