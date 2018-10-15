Bulgarian Minister: Tourism Revenue for June and July Alone is EUR 1.2 billion, 8.1% Growth

Sofia. Tourism revenue for June and July alone is EUR 1.2 billion, which is an 8.1% growth compared to last year, said Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelkova after a working meeting with representatives of the tourism industry, professional associations, experts, which summarised the results of the summer season and discussed preparations for summer 2019, Focus News Agency reports.

"For the first 3 months of the high summer season we had more than 4,480,000 foreign visitors, or an about 3.6% increase. We are expecting the September data to finalise the report on this year’s tourist season,” the minister said. In her words, in terms of inbound market, Romania had the largest share of visitors to Bulgaria this summer, followed by Germany, Greece, Russia and Turkey. “We registered a great increase of tourists from the Czech Republic, Poland, Israel. We had new summer markets such as the US, Norway, Spain, we had over 30,000 visitors from Spain. This summer Bulgaria was once again a successful and sustainable tourist destination,” Minister Angelkova explained.