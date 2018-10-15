Bulgarian Registry Agency Seeks Additional Data-storage Capacity via Direct Contracting

Sofia. The Registry Agency urgently needs an additional disk resource of up to 120 TB for data storage, according to its website. It has invited four companies to direct contracting. The order is estimated at BGN 190,000 (excluding VAT), Focus News Agency reports.

The agency said that the free disk space was rapidly decreasing due to daily activities and processes and would be over in 20 days at the Information Centre and in about 14 days at the Backup Information Centre. “This will result in suspension of the registers’ databases and functionalities, as well as a shutdown of the entire IT infrastructure of the agency,” it said.

In August, the commercial register was unable to operate for 18 days. The registry agency’s former head, Zornitsa Daskalova, resigned and Gabriela Kozareva was appointed in her place. At an extraordinary plenary meeting, Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev said the information of the commercial register was fully stored and there was no data loss.