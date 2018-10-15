Bulgarian Regional Minister Explains Green Buildings for a Common Green Future Project

Blagoevgrad. The Green Buildings for a Common Green Future project aims to promote energy efficiency as a tool for achieving sustainable development and improving the quality of life in the cross-border region, said Bulgarian Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Petya Avramova during the official opening ceremony of the renovated building of the Blagoevgrad Regional Administration, Focus News Agency reported.

Minister Avramova said the EUR 400,000 project is under the INTERREG-IPA Bulgaria – the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia 2014-2020 cross-border cooperation programme.

“Border regions often experience their own difficulties and additional challenges. We use the possibilities of the programme to work together as good neighbours to develop our potential,” the minister said. In her words during the six months of its Presidency of the Council of the European Union Bulgaria made the commitment to respond to the real needs of European citizens, turning challenges into opportunities by promoting cohesion. She expressed her satisfaction with the great interest the programme had stirred up and the large number of candidates on the two calls for proposals. “During the first call, 48 grant contracts totalling over EUR 10 million were concluded. The second call for proposals, with a budget of nearly EUR 7 million, is to fund joint projects that will have a lasting impact on the cross-border area by creating solid partnerships between our two countries,” Avramova said.