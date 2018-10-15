Monthly Inflation in Bulgaria at 0.3% in September
Sofia. In September 2018, the monthly inflation stood at 0.3%, while the annual inflation, compared to September 2017, reached 3.6%, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said, reports Focus News Agency.
Compared to August 2018, the prices rose in food and non-alcoholic beverages (1.5%), alcohol and tobacco (0.2%), housing, water, power, gas and other fuel (0.4%), furnishings, household equipment and routine maintenance of the house (0.1%), health (0.1%), transport (0.5%) and education (1.8%). A decrease was registered in clothing and footwear, entertainment and culture, restaurants and hotels, and miscellaneous goods and services, while in communications the prices remained unchanged.
- » Bulgarian Socialist Party Files No-confidence Motion Against Borisov 3 Cabinet
- » First 20 Electric Buses Start Moving Around Sofia by the End of the Year
- » Bulgarian Registry Agency Seeks Additional Data-storage Capacity via Direct Contracting
- » TISPOL Special Operation Taking Place from 15 to 21 October Across Bulgaria
- » Chief Mufti in Bulgaria Demands Changes to Draft Laws on Religious Denominations
- » Bulgaria’s PM Orders Road Agency to Stop EU-funded Projects of G.P. Group