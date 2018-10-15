TISPOL Special Operation Taking Place from 15 to 21 October Across Bulgaria

Sofia. From today, 15 October, until 21 October 2018, a special operation for intensified control over trucks and buses will be carried out across all countries members of the European Traffic Police Network (TISPOL), said the Ministry of the Interior press office. The main causes of accidents involving trucks and buses are drivers’ failure to observe required breaks, speeding, use of alcohol and drugs, transportation of unsafe cargo, as well as overloaded vehicles, reports Focus News Agency.

The traffic police officers working in cooperation with the Criminal Police and the Automobile Administration Executive Agency will also be checking for a valid compulsory Third Party Liability insurance and vignette stickers, as well as for transportation of illegal migrants and trafficking in humans, possession and transfer of drugs and other substances, firearms, stolen goods or goods other than those mentioned in the cargo documents. The vehicles will also be inspected for missing or wanted persons.