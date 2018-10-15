Bulgaria Won 2-1 over Cyprus to Top Nations League group

Bulgaria fought back from a goal down to beat Cyprus 2-1 at home in the UEFA Nations League.The visitors took the lead shortly before half time when Grigoris Kastanos hit a bouncing right-footed shot in after a good cut-back from Andreas Avraam on Saturday night.Bulgaria rallied in the second half, and got their equalizer just shy of the hour-mark through Kiril Despodov's bullet header.The comeback was complete eight minutes later when Todor Nedelev volleyed in at the back post after good interplay down the right side.The result means Bulgaria top League C Group 3 with 9 points, ahead of Norway in second on 6 points.Cyprus are third with a solitary win from three matches, while Slovenia prop up the group after failing to earn a point.

