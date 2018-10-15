Mostly Sunny Today in Bulgaria with Highs Between 19°C and 24°C

Sofia. Today it will be mostly sunny. In the morning, reduced visibility in some parts of the lowlands. Over the southern regions, there will be some more clouds during the day, but light rain is expected only in some places. Light northeast wind, moderate in Eastern Bulgaria. Maximum temperatures in most areas will reach 19°C to 24°C, meteorologist Georgi Tsekov, National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, told Focus News Agency.