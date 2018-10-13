Chief Mufti in Bulgaria Demands Changes to Draft Laws on Religious Denominations

Chief Mufti Mustafa Hadji requested changes to the draft laws on religious denominations and religious communities, which Bulgaria’s Parliament adopted at first reading. He believes that the Higher Islamic Institute in Bulgaria should be accredited to train cadres for the Muslim religion. At a meeting with Prime Minister Boyko Borissov on 12th of October, the two discussed the draft laws, the good dialogue between the state institutions and the religious denominations in the country, reports BNT.

At the meeting, described by the Chief Mufti as a "friendly conversation", Prime Minister Boyko Borissov stressed that good cooperation between state institutions and Muslim denomination in Bulgaria contributes to the avoidance of extreme Islamism. The Chief Mufti welcomed the draft law on religious denominations.

Mustafa Hadji asked for four changes in the proposed two drafts for religious denominations. The first is accreditation of the Higher Islamic Institute, in order to be able to able to prepare the necessary staff to serve in the mosques in Bulgaria, and not to be under external influence.

The Higher Islamic Institute currently has no habilitated lecturers, so it invites guest teachers.

Mustafa Hadji has asked for a minimum threshold of pay for teachers and clergymen so that there is no outflow.

According to the Chief Mufti, religious denominations in Bulgaria, which are less than 1% of the population, should also receive state funding. The Chief Mufti's Office wants to take part in the deliberations on draft laws on religious denominations in Parliament.