Nearly 4,000 Participants are Expected in Sofia Marathon 2018
Sports | October 13, 2018, Saturday // 16:11| Views: | Comments: 0
Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Nearly 4,000 participants are expected at the starting filed in the 2018 edition of Sofia Marathon.
The race will take place on Sunday, 14th of October, at 10 o'clock. The start is at the National Stadium "Vasil Levski".
The 35th edition will present us an exceptionally interesting race.
- » Official: Ludogorets Parted with Autouri and Announced the New Coach
- » Bulgarian Athletes would be Fined up to BGN 2,000 in case of Doping
- » Bulgarians Make Final Cut for Second Round of Women's Volleyball Championship
- » China Beat Bulgaria for 4th Straight Win at Women's Volleyball World Championship
- » Dimitrov Double-faults his Way Out of China Open
- » Goalkeeper Petkov Gets Bulgarian Call up at 42
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)