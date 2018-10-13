Nearly 4,000 Participants are Expected in Sofia Marathon 2018

Nearly 4,000 participants are expected at the starting filed in the 2018 edition of Sofia Marathon.

The race will take place on Sunday, 14th of October, at 10 o'clock. The start is at the National Stadium "Vasil Levski".

The 35th edition will present us an exceptionally interesting race.

