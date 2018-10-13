Bulgaria’s PM Orders Road Agency to Stop EU-funded Projects of G.P. Group

Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boyko Borissov has ordered the Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA) to stop the European and state-funded projects implemented by G. P. Group. Until the construction consortium clarified its correctness, it will not be able to compete, Borissov said on 12th of October, reports BNT.

The PM inspected the repair of Plovdiv-Asenovgrad road, and later visited Muldava Monastery, which was repaired with state funds.

Boyko Borissov: I cannot allow, given so much efforts, and our only requirements to the construction companies have been quality and observing deadlines, no other. And that is why I have instructed Glosov, by complying with the law, to find forms to remove G.P.Group from the projects with EU funding or state funding. I'm not an investigative body. Everyone who is suspected and under investigation, should be taken out from competitions and prove its fairness and innocence. So, I expect them to withdraw from participation in competitions until they prove their correctness.

The Bulgarian site for investigative journalism, Bivol, recently published an investigation revealing schemes for abuse of EU funds in projects for BGN hundreds of millions – the #GPGate.

GP Group is a large private Bulgarian building company alleged to have misused the EU funds. The Interior Ministry said on 8th of October that prosecutors opened an investigation into the case and froze 14 million euros of its assets.