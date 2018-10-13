Journalist Viktoria Marinova's Murder Suspect Partially Admits Guilt

Severin Krassimirov, the suspect for journalist Viktoria Marinova's murder has partially admitted his guilt before the German judicial authorities, reports BNT

The Court of Appeal and the prosecutor’s office in the town of Celle in the German State of Lower Saxony, which is handling the case, said the suspect would be extradited to Bulgaria in the coming days.

Following investigations and legal actions, it was found that there were no obstacles to prevent the return.

The alleged murderer of Viktoria Marinova has not voiced any objections to his extradition to Bulgaria, the Prosecutor's Office of Celle said in a press release sent to BNT in Berlin.

Although the statutory deadline in this case provides for up to 10 days, the suspect is expected to be extradited shortly.

Viktoria Marinova, who lived in the Danubian city of Rousse, was found raped and strangled on 6th of October. After the crime, the 21-year-old suspect left for Germany. The victim's DNA was found on the man's clothes in his home in Rousse.

During the interview, he partially admiited the act in which he was accused, and revealed that on the morning of October 6, 2018 in a park near the Danube river in Rousse, acting under the strong influence of alcohol and drugs, he had hit the face of a young woman because of an argument betrween them. Krassimirov said he then threw her into some bushes. He said he did not intend to kill her and denied raping her, said the prosecutors in Celle. Such statement shows no evidence of political motives.

The Court of Appeal in the town of Celle pays attention to the fact that the Bulgarian authorities accuse the detainee of having raped and then killed the TV presenter and then took her mobile phone and jewelery.

Yesterday, the justice ministry of the province of Lower Saxony said that "there was no obstacle to the extradition of the suspect.

