12-year-old Killed by Electric Shock in Southern Bulgaria

Society » INCIDENTS | October 13, 2018, Saturday // 16:04| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: 12-year-old Killed by Electric Shock in Southern Bulgaria

Pazardzhik. A tragic accident with a young boy occurred in the Pazardzhik village of Aleko Konstantinovo yesterday, the regional police spokesman told Focus News Agency. When the emergency team arrived at the site, the doctors established the death of a 12-year-old boy from the village. The accident occurred as a group of children played near a high-voltage pylon and one of them climbed up the metal structure.

 

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria