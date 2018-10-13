12-year-old Killed by Electric Shock in Southern Bulgaria
Pazardzhik. A tragic accident with a young boy occurred in the Pazardzhik village of Aleko Konstantinovo yesterday, the regional police spokesman told Focus News Agency. When the emergency team arrived at the site, the doctors established the death of a 12-year-old boy from the village. The accident occurred as a group of children played near a high-voltage pylon and one of them climbed up the metal structure.
