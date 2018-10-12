Rambo 5 Filming in Bulgaria

Sylvester Stallone’s action sequel Rambo 5 has started filming in Bulgaria, using Nu Boyana Studios as a production base.

The movie will reportedly see Stallone’s iconic character tackling a Mexican drug cartel, with the town of Varna on the Black Sea coast standing in for a story setting south of the US border, according to Film New Europe.

Stallone starred in the first Rambo movie – entitled First Blood – back in 1982 and the most recent film in the franchise, which Stallone also directed, was released in 2008.

The actor has worked in Bulgaria before, having shot two Expendables movies in the country.

Click here to see a picture of Stallone in the iconic role and find out more about filming in Bulgaria