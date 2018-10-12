Archaeological Finds near Pokrovnik in Southwest Bulgaria will be Preserved
Road Infrastructure Agency will begin a procedure to prepare a project for conservation and restoration of some of the archeological sites near Strouma motorway near Pokrovnik, without shifting the route of the motorway, the agency said on 12th of October, BNT reports.
The agency has received guidelines from the Specialised Expert Council for the Protection of Cultural Buildings, recommending the relocation of the Roman family tomb and the early Christian church to the area subject to exploration. On site, parts of the Roman villa and baths will be preserved. They are outside the route of the motorway, the road agency said.
Once the conservation and restoration project is ready, it will be coordinated by the National Institute for Immovable Cultural Heritage, and the Ministry of Culture will have to give a positive opinion. The construction of Lot 3.1 of Struma Motorway in the section of the archaeological site will continue after these activities are accepted by the competent institutions, RIS said.
- » Bulgarian Culture Minister Arrives in Blagoevgrad in Relation to Archaeological Finds near Pokrovnik
- » Possible Roman Soldiers’ Burials Unearthed in Bulgaria
- » Archaeologists Discovered an Unusual Ancient Fortress in Bulgaria
- » Archaeologists Discover Ancient Sphinx in Egypt (Photos)
- » Archaeologists Discovered a Burial of a Child from 1 Millennium BC in Northern Bulgaria
- » Unique Find: Roman Statue Head Found at Excavations near Pleven