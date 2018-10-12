Archaeological Finds near Pokrovnik in Southwest Bulgaria will be Preserved

Road Infrastructure Agency will begin a procedure to prepare a project for conservation and restoration of some of the archeological sites near Strouma motorway near Pokrovnik, without shifting the route of the motorway, the agency said on 12th of October, BNT reports.

The agency has received guidelines from the Specialised Expert Council for the Protection of Cultural Buildings, recommending the relocation of the Roman family tomb and the early Christian church to the area subject to exploration. On site, parts of the Roman villa and baths will be preserved. They are outside the route of the motorway, the road agency said.

Once the conservation and restoration project is ready, it will be coordinated by the National Institute for Immovable Cultural Heritage, and the Ministry of Culture will have to give a positive opinion. The construction of Lot 3.1 of Struma Motorway in the section of the archaeological site will continue after these activities are accepted by the competent institutions, RIS said.