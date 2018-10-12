NEW GROUP BY WAACKING Comes To Derida Dance Center in Sofia

New Group BY WAACKING is coming to the Derida Dance Center until Oct. 30.

In this class you will get familiar with the basics of the feminine style "Waacking", you will develop your coordination on a high level and will have the opportunity to learn many different combinations. It will be paid high attention on freestyle, groove, technique and musicality. "Waacking" is a dance style, coming from Los Angeles.

It originates in the 70s of the last century during the disco era. Distinctive marks are the fast and clear hand moves, underlining the femininity and the fact that there is a strong accent on the musicality and the interpretation of the music and the rhythm. The style is popularized by the show "Soul Train" which, however, influenced on the developing of the dance group "The Outrageous Waack Dancers" by Tyrone Proctor and Jeffrey Daniel. Nowadays "Waacking" experiences revival and develops all over the world.

For more information, visit http://www.derida-dance.com/qs/