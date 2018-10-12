Fuel at Gas Stations in Bulgaria and EU with New Labels

Fuel from gas stations in Bulgaria and the European Union must now have new designations. The changes are due to a European directive adopted four years ago, and today the deadline for its introduction expires. The names of gasoline and diesel are changing, with the aim of making the added bio-components clear, reports Money.bg

For example, gasoline A95 with 10% ethanol will now have to be clearly marked on the columns as E10. In a 5% supplement, the designation is E5. The diesel will be B7, B10 or XTL - depending on whether there is 7 or 10 percent biofuel. XTL means that the product is synthetic and not derived from petroleum products.

H2 will be the hydrogen designation. The rest remain unchanged - CNG for compressed natural gas, LPG for liquefied petroleum gas and LNG for liquefied natural gas. The new designations should also come into force in Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, Macedonia, Serbia, Switzerland and Turkey. In addition to the filling stations, they will also be visible on the tips and on the lids of the fuel tanks.