AFP: Germany to Extradite Suspect in Bulgarian Journalist Killing 'Soon'

Crime | October 12, 2018, Friday // 12:39| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: AFP: Germany to Extradite Suspect in Bulgarian Journalist Killing 'Soon'

A German court said Friday that a man suspected of the rape and murder of Bulgarian television journalist Viktoria Marinova would be extradited to Bulgaria in the coming days, reports AFP

"The extradition of the accused can be expected soon," the superior regional court in Celle said in a statement.

It added that the 20-year-old suspect, who was arrested on Tuesday on a European warrant, had said during questioning "that he did not want to kill the victim and denied raping her".

"The arrested man admitted to the court that he had a verbal argument with the victim on October 6, 2018," it said.

"He was under the strong influence of alcohol and drugs and punched the woman in the face, at which point she fell down. He then picked her up and threw her in a bush but said he then left the scene."

Under an expedited procedure requested by prosecutors and agreed to by the accused, he must be extradited within 10 days of the court's ruling, made on Thursday.

Bulgarian prosecutors have said that the killing does not appear linked to the victim's work as a journalist.

The body of 30-year-old Marinova -- who presented a current affairs talk programme called "Detector" for the small TVN television channel -- was discovered on a riverside path in the northern Bulgarian town of Ruse on Saturday.

Authorities said she died from blows to the head and suffocation. She was also raped.

Bulgaria's chief prosecutor Sotir Tsatsarov named the suspect as Severin Krasimirov, born in 1997, and said he was already sought in connection with another rape and murder.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria