Mayor of Sofia: I Guarantee that I will not Pay for Poorly Conducted Repairs

"I guarantee that I will not pay even one lev for poorly executed work, which is why the supervision of the repair works on Graf Ignatiev Str was fined. The penalty is first and last, because in case of further errors the contract is going to be terminated. " This was announced to Nova TV by Yordanka Fandakova, Mayor of Sofia on the occasion of the reconstruction of the street and the garden in front of the temple "St Sedmochislenitsi".

The mayor thanked the citizens for the signals and patience. And she urged for patience until the end of the repair and see the end result.

"I also invited our partners from the University of Architecture, Civil Engineering and Geodesy to take part in the process to make sure there is external, independent control," Fandakova said, adding that she disagreed with the accusations by "political forces, which in the past led Sofia to ruin. "

"I have proved to be absolutely uncompromising to the performers, I am not interested in the name of the company and I know that I have imposed the biggest fines in the country," the mayor said. The maximum sanction possible being BGN 4 million.

She was categorical that Grafa's repairs started after lengthy discussions and consultations, and the preparation of the project began five years ago.

"I plead once again: Let the repair work be finished and then everyone go to see it on the spot, not to trust the ratings and the taste of other people," Fandakova said.

She also commented on the impending renovation of Sveta Nedelya square, and on Friday begins the discussion on the criteria for work, including large, experienced studios from all over Europe.

In the near future, investors will be looking for and enriching the space between the boulevards "Maria Luisa" and "Hristo Botev".