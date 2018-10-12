Severe Car Crash Involving Bulgarians near Turin

Bulgaria: Severe Car Crash Involving Bulgarians near Turin

Two Bulgarian drivers were injured after their TIR truck turned over to the viaduct to Turin, Italian media reported. The vehicle is owned by a company based in Brussels, the BNR reported.

According to the Sky TV channel, the truck overturned and crashed the cement rail of the A5 Turin-Aosta highway near Tavagnasco, which was so strong that the five meter cement barrier of the viaduct had been broken, and the huge concrete blocks then collapsed on the downward road.

Luckily just at this time - at 9.30 am, no cars were passing. In order to remove the remains of the concrete, firefighters should intervene with a crane. However, transport to the place of the crash was extremely difficult given that it could not pass through a viaduct where it was forbidden for vehicles weighing over 3.5 tons.

The crash led to the closure of a three-kilometer section of the highway for hours.

