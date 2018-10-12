Africa's Youngest Billionaire Kidnapped in Tanzania

Police have mobilized across Tanzania to search for a man described as Africa's youngest billionaire after he was kidnapped by gunmen Thursday morning in the nation's capital, Dar es Salaam.

Mohammed Dewji, the 43-year-old owner and president of Mohammed Enterprises Tanzania Ltd. (METL) and a former member of Tanzania's parliament, was entering a gym in an upscale hotel for his regular morning workout when he was grabbed off the street, according to police reports.

Dewji was taken by two masked men who fired their guns into the air before driving away from the hotel, the Associated Press reported, citing the regional police commander for the area.

Police have 12 suspects in custody including the hotel's manager, the AP reported, citing Dar es Salaam regional commissioner Paul Makonda's comments to a local media outlet.

