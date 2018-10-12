Accommodation Businesses in Bulgaria Report 2.3% Increase in Night Stays in August

Sofia. In August 2018, the number of night stays in Bulgarian accommodation establishments was 6.08 million, 2.3% more compared to a year earlier, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said. The largest increase (5%) was registered in 3-star establishments. The 4- and 5-star hotels remain the most preferred by foreign tourists, with 63.7% of all night stays by them. At the same time, 3-star establishments accounted for 27.2% of all night stays by Bulgarians, followed by 4- and 5-star hotels, with 26.1%, reports Focus News Agency.

The number of arrivals in all accommodation establishments rose 4.9% year-on-year to nearly 1.318 million, with an increase of 5.9% and 3.3% for foreigners and Bulgarians, respectively. Overall, 807,600 foreigners and 510,200 Bulgarians spent nights in accommodation establishments in August. On average, foreigners spent 5.5 nights and Bulgarians – 3.2 nights.

The total occupancy of bed-places was 61.5%, down by 0.8 percentage points compared to the same month of 2017.

Total revenues from nights spent in August reached BGN 348 million, 7.5% more than in August 2017.