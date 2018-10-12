Accommodation Businesses in Bulgaria Report 2.3% Increase in Night Stays in August

Business » TOURISM | October 12, 2018, Friday // 09:39| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Accommodation Businesses in Bulgaria Report 2.3% Increase in Night Stays in August

Sofia. In August 2018, the number of night stays in Bulgarian accommodation establishments was 6.08 million, 2.3% more compared to a year earlier, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said. The largest increase (5%) was registered in 3-star establishments. The 4- and 5-star hotels remain the most preferred by foreign tourists, with 63.7% of all night stays by them. At the same time, 3-star establishments accounted for 27.2% of all night stays by Bulgarians, followed by 4- and 5-star hotels, with 26.1%, reports Focus News Agency. 

The number of arrivals in all accommodation establishments rose 4.9% year-on-year to nearly 1.318 million, with an increase of 5.9% and 3.3% for foreigners and Bulgarians, respectively. Overall, 807,600 foreigners and 510,200 Bulgarians spent nights in accommodation establishments in August. On average, foreigners spent 5.5 nights and Bulgarians – 3.2 nights.
The total occupancy of bed-places was 61.5%, down by 0.8 percentage points compared to the same month of 2017.
Total revenues from nights spent in August reached BGN 348 million, 7.5% more than in August 2017.

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria