Mayor of Sofia: In just 10 years we have Reduced Landfill Waste from 100% to 16%

Sofia. In just 10 years, we have managed to reduce landfill waste from 100% to 16%, Sofia Mayor Yordanka Fandakova said in a video address at the third Benefit-As-You-Recycle international conference devoted to the separate waste collection for cleaner air, Focus News Agency reports.

“The construction of an integrated system for domestic waste treatment in Sofia started 10 years ago. Today we have a system for separate collection of 12 types of waste. In the bio-waste facilities, we produce electricity and compost. At the waste treatment plant, after separating all the waste that can be recycled, we produce refuse-derived fuel. In just 10 years, we have reduced landfilling from 100% to 16%,” Mayor Fandakova said. “The separate collection system in Sofia has been working for 10 years now. Sofia residents are increasingly separating packaging waste from mixed household waste. The waste treatment plant of Sofia Municipality, which receives over 1,200 tonnes of mixed household waste a day, has a system that separates the waste from the packaging, as well as the waste that can be recycled,” Mayor Fandakova explained. “Apart from packaging waste in the separate collection system, we separate another nine types of waste, such as construction, electrical, textile and hazardous waste. Burning this type of waste causes serious air pollution. It is important for people to know where to dispose of their old tyres, clothes, batteries, and Sofia Municipality will continue to pro-actively take measures for cleaner air. Air quality depends on each and every one of us,” said the mayor of Sofia.