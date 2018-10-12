Bulgaria. Heavy Sunseed Crop Continues to Pressure Prices

Sunseed prices in Bulgaria continue falling on expectations of a heavy sunseed crop in the country. The above is aggravated by the impact of the currency factor. In addition, export prices in the Black Sea region went down over the last week – this cannot but influence the Bulgarian market condition. This season’s pace of sunseed exports is far behind last year. The country shipped abroad 58% less than in the same period in 2017. Sunseed price closed the week down BGN 4/MT, reports UkrAgroConsult.

According to the Ag Ministry of Bulgaria, sunseed had been harvested from 663.1 Th ha by September 27 (90% of the projected 734.9 Th ha). Farmers got 1705.2 KMT with a yield of 2.57 MT/ha. The harvest is 11.5% behind last year, but yield is 12.2% higher than in 2017.

Traditionally, a slowdown in sales along with a decrease in prices is observed in the domestic rapeseed market. This season’s export shipments are 2.2% behind last year, UkrAgroConsult’s analysts note.

