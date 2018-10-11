Bulgarian Production Among Selected for the First European Film Festival in Qatar
The upcoming first-ever European Film Festival Doha will offer cinephiles some of the best of contemporary European cinema with a showcase of 10 diverse films which have graced the silver screen in the past decade, reports TransmediumNews.
European Union National Institutes for Culture (EUNIC) Cluster in Qatar has partnered with the Museum of Islamic Art (MIA) for the festival scheduled from October 18 to 23 at the MIA Auditorium. In its inaugural edition, the festival will feature free public screenings of films from Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Romania, Spain and Sweden.
- » The Platform for New Bulgarian Short Films REVERSE ANGLE Presents Three Films About the Boundaries of Dreams
- » The Iconic Sofia Cinema CULTURE Returns at a New Address – 22 San Stefano Street.
- » See the Big Winners of the 36th Edition of the Bulgarian Film Festival “Golden Rose”
- » Bulgarian Artists illuminate Brandenburg Gate During Berlin’s Festival of Lights
- » The World Famous Italian Musician Eros Ramazzotti with One Unique Concert in Bulgaria
- » Тhe American Superstar Lenny Kravitz is Coming to Bulgaria for One Amazing Show!