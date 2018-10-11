Bulgarian Production Among Selected for the First European Film Festival in Qatar

The upcoming first-ever European Film Festival Doha will offer cinephiles some of the best of contemporary European cinema with a showcase of 10 diverse films which have graced the silver screen in the past decade, reports TransmediumNews.

European Union National Institutes for Culture (EUNIC) Cluster in Qatar has partnered with the Museum of Islamic Art (MIA) for the festival scheduled from October 18 to 23 at the MIA Auditorium. In its inaugural edition, the festival will feature free public screenings of films from Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Romania, Spain and Sweden.

Read more here