Poll: 48% of Bulgarians Prefer Winter Time Throughout the Year

Sofia. 48% of respondents in a national survey by Bulgarian polling agency Exacta Research Group prefer the adoption of winter time throughout the year, while 32% prefer summer time. The survey was carried out after the European Commission proposed that seasonal time changes be abolished as of next year and each EU member state decide which time to keep throughout the year. One-fifth of respondents in the survey have no opinion on the matter, most often young Bulgarians under 30, reports Focus News Agency

Those preferring winter time are more often women, people over 59 and residents in the interior of the country, while summer time is more often supported by people aged between 30 and 40, highly educated respondents and residents of the capital city.

The profiles indicate that there are pragmatic and rational arguments among certain groups of people, which means that any decision should be made after a broad and open discussion in order to make the best choice, the polling agency said.