The Medical University in Sofia Received a Donation of over 1 Million Dollars

The Medical University (MU) in Sofia received a donation of 1 037 413 dollars. This was reported by the school. The donation was received after legal proceedings had ended since the donor Dr. Andrey Georgiev died in 2014.





The Academic Council of the Medical University has decided to award 20 000 leva each year to the graduates with full honors and the funds will be distributed to all faculties, Vratza branch and the Medical College.



Part of the inheritance will be distributed as a prize fund amounting to BGN 180,000 for the first three places in the Conceptual Project for the new Study and Administration Building. One of the halls will be named after Dr Andrey Georgiev.



Dr. Andrey Georgiev was born in Sofia in 1921. In the early 1950s he emigrated to the United States. He gradually accumulated capital, a large part of which he bequeaths at the high school in Lom, the municipality and the Sofia University. Dr. Georgiev died at the age of 93, on April 22, 2014, at his home in Ulmington, Delaware.