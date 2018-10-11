Tourism Minister: Bulgaria and Saudi Arabia Willing to Cooperate in Tourism and Economy

Riyadh. Bulgaria and Saudi Arabia still face much untapped potential in bilateral contacts in tourism and many other industries, Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelkova said at a meeting in Riyadh with Saudi Arabia’s Assistant Minister of Economy and Planning, Khalid Al Shonaifi, quoted by the Ministry of Tourism.

During her working visit to the Arab country, Minister Angelkova presented development opportunities in Bulgaria’s traditional winter and summer tourism as well as spa, medical, cultural-historical, gourmet, golf and mountain. Two years ago, the two countries signed a memorandum for cooperation in tourism that provides opportunities for partnership in offering diverse services. “Besides, Bulgaria is among the leading outsourcing destinations and I hope it will become an important and strategic partner for Saudi Arabia,” said Nikolina Angelkova. By attracting more investments, Bulgaria’s tourism sector is expected to grow by over 40% over the next 10 years, she said.

Khalid Al Shonaifi stressed on deepening economic cooperation between the two countries. “Tourism offers many investment opportunities and I believe that this meeting is the beginning of drawing from each other’s experience,” he summed up.

