Tourism Minister: Bulgaria and Saudi Arabia Willing to Cooperate in Tourism and Economy
Riyadh. Bulgaria and Saudi Arabia still face much untapped potential in bilateral contacts in tourism and many other industries, Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelkova said at a meeting in Riyadh with Saudi Arabia’s Assistant Minister of Economy and Planning, Khalid Al Shonaifi, quoted by the Ministry of Tourism.
During her working visit to the Arab country, Minister Angelkova presented development opportunities in Bulgaria’s traditional winter and summer tourism as well as spa, medical, cultural-historical, gourmet, golf and mountain. Two years ago, the two countries signed a memorandum for cooperation in tourism that provides opportunities for partnership in offering diverse services. “Besides, Bulgaria is among the leading outsourcing destinations and I hope it will become an important and strategic partner for Saudi Arabia,” said Nikolina Angelkova. By attracting more investments, Bulgaria’s tourism sector is expected to grow by over 40% over the next 10 years, she said.
Khalid Al Shonaifi stressed on deepening economic cooperation between the two countries. “Tourism offers many investment opportunities and I believe that this meeting is the beginning of drawing from each other’s experience,” he summed up.
Focus News Agency
- » Bookings Underway for 4 and 5-star Hotels on the Bulgarian Black Sea Coast for 2019
- » Bulgarian Tourism Minister: Interactive Map of Spa Destinations will be Ready Within a Month
- » Bulgarian from Varna Wins 2018 Best Hotel Manager Award on the Balkans
- » Survey: Bulgaria is well Positioned in Tourism
- » Bulgarians Made 736.7 Thousand Trips Abroad in August 2018, or 8.3% Increase YoY
- » Bulgarian Deputy Minister of Tourism: 12 Wine-culinary Routes are Under Development