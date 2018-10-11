Bulgarian Environment Minister's Opinion on Raising Tax on Old Cars

Sofia. Speaking about raising the tax on old cars, we should bear in mind that they are one of the two main air pollutants, Minister of Environment and Water Neno Dimov told Nova TV. It is about health and investment in health, he said. Tax is part of complex measures on old cars, along with changes concerning catalytic converters, periodic vehicle inspections and first registration, he explained. It is also a matter of mentality change as far as personal choices of cars are concerned, the minister commented, adding that health was a priority.