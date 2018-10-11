4th Edition of Autumn Flower Bazaar Opens Today at Flora Exhibition Centre in Burgas

Burgas. The 4th edition of Flora Autumn flower bazaar opens today at Flora Exhibition Centre, said the press office of Burgas Municipality, reports Focus News Agency.

The exhibition will be held from 11 to 14 of October, between 10:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. Chrysanthemums, dahlias and orchids are only part of the species that will be presented by flower growers and importers from all over the country. The bazaar will also include separate areas with bio and art products on the floral theme. Lovers of bee products will have the opportunity to get high-quality honey, propolis and pollen directly from producers. The autumn flower bazaar will offer visitors a variety of ideas for their home, office or garden, as well as expert solutions for indoor and outdoor landscaping.