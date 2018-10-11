Cloudy Weather Today in Bulgria, Rain in Some Places, Highs between 19°C and 24°C

The atmospheric pressure is higher than the average for October and it will remain almost unchanged. In the morning there will be fog or low clouds in the lowlands and around water basins. During the day the cloud will increase from the east and will be often considerable in the afternoon. Rain likely in some places in the southeast part of the country. There will be light northeast wind, increasing to moderate in Eastern Bulgaria. Maximum temperatures will reach 19°C to 24°C, for Sofia – about 19°C. This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, meteorologist Krasimir Stoev told Focus News Agency.