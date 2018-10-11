Sofia Police Search for a 7-year-old Girl and her Father

Society | October 11, 2018, Thursday // 08:34| Views: | Comments: 0
Police search for 7-year-old Maria Hristova Sedmakova and her 39-year-old Hristo Hristov Sedmakov, the press center of the Interior Ministry announced.

According to the mother, she saw them on July 27 in the Social Assistance Directorate - Slatina, both of them carrying identification papers.

The little girl is about 130 cm high, with dark brown eyes and long brown hair.

Anyone who has additional information about the girl and her father can call anonymously on 112, 02/9827119, 02/9827166 or at the nearest MoI branch.

