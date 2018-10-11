Sofia Police Search for a 7-year-old Girl and her Father
Society | October 11, 2018, Thursday // 08:34| Views: | Comments: 0
Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Police search for 7-year-old Maria Hristova Sedmakova and her 39-year-old Hristo Hristov Sedmakov, the press center of the Interior Ministry announced.
According to the mother, she saw them on July 27 in the Social Assistance Directorate - Slatina, both of them carrying identification papers.
The little girl is about 130 cm high, with dark brown eyes and long brown hair.
Anyone who has additional information about the girl and her father can call anonymously on 112, 02/9827119, 02/9827166 or at the nearest MoI branch.
- » UN: Cost of Climate-linked Disasters Soars
- » Three Dead as Strong Earthquake Hits Indonesia
- » Additional BGN 13.6 Million Allocated for Compensation of Bulgarian Teaching Staff
- » Plovdiv will Create First Green Classrooms in Bulgaria as Part of Pilot Project
- » Anticorruption Education at Bulgarian Schools to be Expanded
- » UAE Ministry Bans Chicken Imports from Bulgaria
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)