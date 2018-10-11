Iran Urges Establishment of Joint Fund with Bulgaria to Boost Trade Cooperation

Politics » DIPLOMACY | October 11, 2018, Thursday // 08:33| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Iran Urges Establishment of Joint Fund with Bulgaria to Boost Trade Cooperation

TEHRAN, Oct. 10 (Xinhua) -- Iran's parliament speaker has called for setting up a joint fund with Bulgaria to boost bilateral trade, Tasnim news agency reported on Wednesday.

Ali Larijani made the remarks in a Tuesday meeting with his Bulgarian counterpart on the sidelines of a conference of Eurasian states' parliaments in Turkey's Antalya.

In case the idea of establishing an Iran-Bulgaria joint fund is implemented, it will support the two sides' production and expand trade ties, Larijani was quoted as saying.

Also, Iranian private sector companies can cooperate with Bulgaria in the heavy industries, Larijani said.

For her part, the Bulgarian speaker, Tsveta Karayancheva, said ties with Iran are top on the agenda of the European Union, adding that her country seeks to use Iran's transportation capacity and corridors.

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria