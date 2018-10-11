Iran Urges Establishment of Joint Fund with Bulgaria to Boost Trade Cooperation

TEHRAN, Oct. 10 (Xinhua) -- Iran's parliament speaker has called for setting up a joint fund with Bulgaria to boost bilateral trade, Tasnim news agency reported on Wednesday.

Ali Larijani made the remarks in a Tuesday meeting with his Bulgarian counterpart on the sidelines of a conference of Eurasian states' parliaments in Turkey's Antalya.

In case the idea of establishing an Iran-Bulgaria joint fund is implemented, it will support the two sides' production and expand trade ties, Larijani was quoted as saying.

Also, Iranian private sector companies can cooperate with Bulgaria in the heavy industries, Larijani said.

For her part, the Bulgarian speaker, Tsveta Karayancheva, said ties with Iran are top on the agenda of the European Union, adding that her country seeks to use Iran's transportation capacity and corridors.