Former Regional Minister Nikolay Nankov Returns as Deputy Just а Month after Resignation

Sofia. Nikolay Nankov has been appointed Deputy Minister of Regional Development and Public Works, the government press office said. The former minister of regional development and public works replaces as deputy minister Malina Krumova, who will now be adviser to the prime minister, reports Focus News Agency. 

Today the Parliament accepted Nankov’s withdrawal as MP. He had returned to parliament after resigning as regional development minister over the deadly bus crash near Svoge.

