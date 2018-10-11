Former Regional Minister Nikolay Nankov Returns as Deputy Just а Month after Resignation
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Sofia. Nikolay Nankov has been appointed Deputy Minister of Regional Development and Public Works, the government press office said. The former minister of regional development and public works replaces as deputy minister Malina Krumova, who will now be adviser to the prime minister, reports Focus News Agency.
Today the Parliament accepted Nankov’s withdrawal as MP. He had returned to parliament after resigning as regional development minister over the deadly bus crash near Svoge.
- » The Company Overseeing the Repair on Graf Ignatiev Str. in Sofia Fined with BGN 100,000.
- » Engineering and Construction Contract Signed for 1.4 km of Struma Motorway
- » Government Allocates BGN 150 Million for Road Network Maintenance
- » IMF Lowers Bulgaria's 2018 GDP Growth Forecast to 3.6%
- » NSI: Industrial Production Climbs 0.8% MoM in August
- » Tripartite Council Approves Changes in Tax Legislation in Bulgaria
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)