NSI: Bulgarian Exports to Third Countries Fall 22.9% YoY in January-August 2018

Sofia. In January-August 2018, Bulgaria’s exports to third countries dropped 22.9% year-on-year to BGN 10.17 billion, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said. The main trade partners, representing 52.7% of Bulgarian exports to non-EU countries, were Turkey, China, Serbia, the US, Macedonia and Russia. The largest decrease was registered in mineral fuel, lubricants and related products (57.3%) and beverages and tobacco (42.2%), reports Focus News Agency.

In the same period, the imports from third countries rose 4.6% to BGN 14.62 billion at CIF prices.

Alone in August, Bulgaria’s exports to third countries fell 21% year-on-year to BGN 1.31 billion, while the imports increased 10.9% to BGN 2 billion.

In January-August 2018, Bulgaria’s exports to third countries and the EU totalled BGN 35.08 billion, 1.5% less than a year earlier, while its imports rose 7.2% to BGN 40.99 billion (at CIF prices). In August, the total foreign trade balance (exports FOB - imports CIF) was negative at BGN 360 million.