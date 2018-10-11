Bulgarian Exports to EU up 10.8% in the First Half of 2018

Business | October 11, 2018, Thursday // 07:57| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Exports to EU up 10.8% in the First Half of 2018

Sofia. In January-July 2018, Bulgaria’s exports to the EU grew 10.8% year-on-year to BGN 21.61 billion, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said. Food and livestock exports rose 31.2%, followed by raw materials, inedible, excluding fuel, with 26.8%, while a decrease was registered only in mineral fuel, lubricants and related products (7.8%), reports Focus News Agency. 

In the seven months, the imports from EU countries reached BGN 23.4 billion, 11% more than in the same period last year.
In July, Bulgaria’s exports to EU countries went up by 11.8% year-on-year to BGN 3.51 billion, while the imports grew 18.7% to BGN 3.57 billion.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria