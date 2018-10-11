Bulgarian Exports to EU up 10.8% in the First Half of 2018

Sofia. In January-July 2018, Bulgaria’s exports to the EU grew 10.8% year-on-year to BGN 21.61 billion, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said. Food and livestock exports rose 31.2%, followed by raw materials, inedible, excluding fuel, with 26.8%, while a decrease was registered only in mineral fuel, lubricants and related products (7.8%), reports Focus News Agency.

In the seven months, the imports from EU countries reached BGN 23.4 billion, 11% more than in the same period last year.

In July, Bulgaria’s exports to EU countries went up by 11.8% year-on-year to BGN 3.51 billion, while the imports grew 18.7% to BGN 3.57 billion.