PM and Apostolic Nuncio to Bulgaria Discussed Possible Visit by the Pope
Prime Minister Boyko Borissov met with the Apostolic Nuncio to Bulgaria, Anselmo Guido Pecorari, the press service of the government announced on 10th of October. The meeting highlighted the good relations between Bulgaria and the Vatican. The results of the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the EU, current European issues and the possibility for a visit of His Holiness Pope Francis to Bulgaria were discussed, reports BNT.
At his audience in the Vatican in May this year, Prime Minister Boyko Borisov officially invited Pope Francis to visit Bulgaria.
Boyko Borissov noted that Bulgaria continues to work actively towards the EU integration of the Western Balkans and for a peaceful dialogue and understanding between all religions and ethnic groups.
