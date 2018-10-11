Cohesion Policy: EU Invests in the Trams of Sofia

A total of 46.6 million euros from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) will be invested in modernising the tram infrastructure and services in the Bulgarian capital. EU-funded activities include the reconstruction of the tramway along Kamenodelska Street and Tsar Boris III Blvd., which is used by five tram lines, including Line 5, providing services to more than 50,000 people per day. The ERDF will also finance the purchase of new low-floor tramcars and the modernisation of traffic management and passenger information systems, reports BNT.

"Thanks to EU funds, residents of Sofia will be able to enjoy a modern and comfortable tramway, and the air in the capital will be cleaner," Regional Policy Commissioner Corina Crețu said. "Hoping people will decide to use new trams instead of cars. Cohesion policy promotes clean mobility across the EU."

The EU is also investing considerable funds on lines 1, 2 and 3 of Sofia Underground. Since 2007, a total of EUR 1 billion has been invested in Sofia's public transport.