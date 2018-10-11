PM Borisov Meets with Ambassadors on Murder in Ruse

Sofia. Prime Minister Boyko Borissov met with ambassadors to Bulgaria in connection with the murder in Ruse, Focus News Agency reports.

In the Council of Ministers’ building, Borissov, Prosecutor General Sotir Tsatsarov and Minister of Interior Mladen Marinov informed the ambassadors of the investigation into the savage murder of the 30-year-old journalist from Ruse. There were no questions from the ambassadors during the meeting. The prime minister called for information to be sought officially before making statements. The government press service said that no one had officially contacted the Bulgarian authorities on the murder in Ruse.

Regarding Manfred Weber’s candidacy for European Commission President from the European People’s Party (EPP), Borissov said that he would not talk with anyone before the meeting of the EPP group and of the European Council on October 17.