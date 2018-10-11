EC President Congratulated Bulgarian PM Borisov on Swift Detection of Journalist’s Murder
Crime | October 11, 2018, Thursday // 07:32| Views: | Comments: 0
Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
European Commission President, Jean-Claude Juncker, welcomes the swift and intensive efforts by Prime Minister Borissov and the Bulgarian authorities who in close cooperation with law enforcement agencies from other EU Member States successfully arrested the suspected murderer of journalist Victoria Marinova, reports BNT.
The swift reaction and joint efforts demonstrate the resolve to bring justice for such despicable acts.
Our thoughts remain with Victoria Marinova's family and friends, the statement says.
- » Bulgarian Sentenced to 40 Months in Prison in the Czech Republic after Threats to Pakistan About Terrorist Attacks
- » PM Borisov Meets with Ambassadors on Murder in Ruse
- » Bulgaria’s PM: The Killer from Ruse Changed Addresses in 3 German Provinces
- » Suspect in Bulgarian Journalist Murder Arrested in Germany
- » Bulgaria Probes EU Funds Misuse after Murder of Journalist
- » AFP: Bulgaria Under Pressure after Journalist's Brutal Murder
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)