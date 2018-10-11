EC President Congratulated Bulgarian PM Borisov on Swift Detection of Journalist’s Murder

European Commission President, Jean-Claude Juncker, welcomes the swift and intensive efforts by Prime Minister Borissov and the Bulgarian authorities who in close cooperation with law enforcement agencies from other EU Member States successfully arrested the suspected murderer of journalist Victoria Marinova, reports BNT. 

The swift reaction and joint efforts demonstrate the resolve to bring justice for such despicable acts.

Our thoughts remain with Victoria Marinova's family and friends, the statement says.

